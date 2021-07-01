Lawyers to read Declaration of Independence on Potter County Courthouse steps

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Criminal Defense Lawyers Association will read the Deceleration of Independence at the Potter County Courthouse Friday.

The event will celebrate the significance of Independence Day with the reading to take place at 11:45 a.m. on the west steps of the courthouse.

The public is invited to the annual ceremony, which is a part of a statewide effort by local criminal defense lawyer groups.

