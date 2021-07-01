City of Amarillo announces July 4 Schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced the following schedule in recognition of the July 4 holiday.

City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 5.

Amarillo City Transit will be closed on Monday, July 5.

The July 4 schedule for Solid Waste (trash pickup):

Residential customers: Monday, July 5 routes will be serviced Tuesday, July 6. Regular Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday, July 7.

Commercial customers: Monday, July 5 and Tuesday, July 6 routes will all be serviced on Tuesday, July 6.

The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday, July 5.

The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5.

