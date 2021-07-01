Viewers Choice Awards
City of Amarillo announces July 4 Schedule

The City of Amarillo has announced the following schedule in recognition of the July 4 holiday.
The City of Amarillo has announced the following schedule in recognition of the July 4 holiday.(City of Amarillo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced the following schedule in recognition of the July 4 holiday.

  • City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 5.
  • Amarillo City Transit will be closed on Monday, July 5.

The July 4 schedule for Solid Waste (trash pickup):

Residential customers: Monday, July 5 routes will be serviced Tuesday, July 6. Regular Tuesday routes will be serviced Wednesday, July 7.

Commercial customers: Monday, July 5 and Tuesday, July 6 routes will all be serviced on Tuesday, July 6.

  • The city landfill and brush sites will be closed Monday, July 5.
  • The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5.

