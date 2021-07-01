Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department asks community to participate in online survey

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Parks & Recreation Department (PARD) is entering its final round of public engagement throughout the month of July.

This final public engagement phase will help park staff and city leaders prioritize park and recreation services, how assets are funded and what the future holds for PARD.

Public engagement will include an online survey that will be available through July 25.

In additional to the online survey, a Community Solutions: Parks Master Plan public meeting is set for 6:00 p.m. July 12 at the Amarillo Civic Center – North Exhibit Hall.

The public is encouraged to attend.

“You can tell the health of a community by the health of its park system,” said COA Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba. “The truth is that PARD has seen a substantial decrease in funding over the past decade. We are at a point where staff can no longer make do with existing resources. Staff is now being challenged to cut amenities and services if funding doesn’t improve. We need Amarillo residents to join the Parks Master Plan conversation as it will help guide staff in the right direction.”

