Amarillo Community Market announces Patriotic Pet Parade on Saturday, July 3

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Community Market will sponsor the Patriotic Pet Parade at the market on Saturday, July 3.

The Parade will be at 10:00 a.m. on the grounds of the historic Bivins Mansion at 1000 S. Polk St.

Admission and entry are free, and parking is free.

Amarillo Community Market will open at 8:00 a.m. Closing bell will be at 12:30 p.m.

At 9:00 a.m., Sabrina Meck Perez will lead a free Zumba class.

At 10:00 a.m., pets will line up with their owners for the Patriotic Pet Parade.

Special prizes will go to the Most Patriotic, Most Talented, Waggiest Tail, Best Smile, Owner/Pet Look-A-Like, Best Bark and Best Puppy Eyes. Guest judges will include Mayor Ginger Nelson and KGNC News Reporter Tyler Williams.

“Amarillo Community Market is in its sixth season. We are so happy to be back in our original location at 1000 S. Polk St. For this holiday weekend, we wanted to have something special because so many people bring their pets to Market,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.

“Our market is averaging 60 vendors each week. Vendors sell everything from jewelry to baked goods and from produce to eggs and honey. Everything comes from a 150-mile radius. We have several vendors who have turned their hobbies into businesses,” Duke said.

After Pet Parade, Mike Fuller will take the stage for musical entertainment.

