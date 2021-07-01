16-year-old qualifies for Amateur National Motocross Championship in Tennessee

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon High junior Kaden Shaw, who just moved from Melrose, NM, won’t be found at the football field or court. You can find him on a dirt track, like Bowers MX, practicing for the largest Amateur motocross race, the AMA Amateur Championship at Loretta Lynn’s in Hurricane Mills, TN.

”When you’re sitting here on the gate ready to drop, I mean your heart’s beating fast and there’s no other feeling like it,” said Shaw. “It’s a big thing. We’ve always dreamed of it. When I made it none of us really could believe it.

16-year-old Shaw has raced his way into the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Tennessee.

“Just amazing,” said his parents, Jaime and Darrick Shaw. “It was very emotional, very satisfying. A dream come true.”

The two-time Arenacross National Champion will make his first appearance in the world’s largest amateur motocross race. Shaw qualified for three events, but will only compete in the 250 C Jr. Limited and 450 C Limited race. Both featuring about 42 athletes.

“I’m going to work hard and I want a top ten down there,” said Shaw. “Just have fun.”

Shaw credits his fine-tuned racing technique to coach Robbie Smith.

“As our relationship developed I got to watch him grow in his confidence and and his abilities on the bike,” said Smith.

“It was just a night and day difference after I came back from training with him,” said Shaw. “It’s big about flowing with the track and that’s what he taught me.”

Now Shaw is near the finish line to an amateur career he started at 4-years-old. A goal that took the entire family to accomplish.

“Favorite part is probably seeing him cross the finish line,” said Darrick Shaw. “He’s done and he’s safe.”

Shaw competes in the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship from August 2-7 in Hurricane Mills, TN.

“It means a lot. We’ve all worked towards it,” said Shaw. “I can’t thank my parents enough for how much time and stuff they’ve put into it and always staying behind me and believing in me.”

Shaw would like to thank his sponsors Hamilton Auto Group, Twin Air, ODI Grips, GoPro, Sofa Brand, Mobius Braces, Acerbis, SunStar, Atlas Brace, Factory Backing, and Mom and Dad. Also thanks Bowers MX for letting him train there.

