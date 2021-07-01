1 injured in fire at Amarillo apartment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person was injured during a fire inside an apartment in north Amarillo.

Firefighters were sent at 3:42 a.m. to an apartment near SW 3rd Avenue and S Tennessee Street.

Crews discovered neighbors helped the occupant of the apartment outside where they were treated and transported to an area hospital.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within 15 minutes after their arrival.

The Amarillo Fire Marashall’s Office were called to investigate and ruled the fire undetermined.

The status of the injured person is unknown at this time.

AFD estimated the property damage due to the fire to be $30,000.

