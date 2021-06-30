WT alum Seaneke joins Azamati in quest for Ghana’s first Olympic Track and Field medal

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Track and Field has two qualified athletes that will be heading to the Tokyo Olympics.

Benjamin Azamati, and long jumper Abraham Seaneke have both qualified for the Tokyo Olympics to represent their country.

The Ghana natives qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, ranking in the top 32 in the world.

“When I started long jump, that was the first thing my coach back home in Ghana told me. He told me he wanted to train world class athletes, so that was the mindset I had from the beginning,” said Seaneke. “It feels really good to have both of us on the same team and seeing that our hard work we put in over the summer last year, despite the pandemic, it’s paying off right now so we are grateful to God.”

The long jumper will not be making the journey alone. His WT roommate Benjamin Azamati qualified to run in the sprints for Ghana.

“As much as it means a lot to him, it means a lot to me too, because I get to go to Tokyo with him and someone we’ve set goals. You know, making the Olympic qualification mark and going to Tokyo together,” said Azamati.

Ghana gave Seaneke the opportunity, but he needed WT to help elevate his skills to an elite level starting with a NCAA Division II National Championship in 2019.

“Technically he was very good. He just needed almost the same situation as Benjamin. He needed some power and speed. Get in the weight room a little bit and get stronger. He’s really transformed his body,” said WT Track and Field head coach, Matt Stewart.

“To see somebody make that type of progression, you know well over a meter progression in a couple of years, achieve that elite level where he’s at in terms of long jump is exciting to see,” said WT assistant coach, Ryan Gibson.

“It’s a whole bunch of things that have come together, and I’m grateful to be here at this point at WT. Working with these coaches has been really awesome,” said Seaneke. “My goal jump, I’m not going to go there to be just part of the participants. I’m going out there to just show up and jump well and make myself, my country, my family and my coaches proud.”

Seaneke’s personal best long jump is 8.06 meters, which is nearly 25 feet. That qualified him as the only male long jumper to compete for Ghana.

The Tokyo Olympics kickoff is on Friday, July 23 and will run through till August 8.

