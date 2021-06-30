TWC expands child care program to unemployed Texans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Unemployed parents looking for a job can now have access to three months of child care at a reduce rate.

The Texas Workforce Commission passed a waiver to allow unemployed individuals to enroll in the child care subsidy program.

“The big picture is we need more people participating in the labor force here locally and therefore, we want to take away any barriers that might exist,” said Trent Morris, director at Workforce Solutions Panhandle.

The changes will allow the parents to qualify for child care with the copay waived until a job is found.

While the program is for up to three months, if it is determined that the person is still eligible, it could last longer.

“The idea is that they find employment, go to work and then we would determine whether they would continue to be eligible for those services,” said Morris.

To ensure participants are looking for jobs, the agency will be asking for signatures and certifications.

According to Morris, there are around 5,000 unemployed people in the Amarillo region, and he believes the program’s success will depend on the availability of child care centers.

“Some communities do not have any more capacity others do have slots for children,” said Morris. “I think in the Amarillo community we will see some success.”

Another program that will be launching soon is the Service Industry Recovery Child Care.

For a limited time, low income parents, who work in the food service, retail, arts and entertainment industries will be able to get 100 percent covered child care.

Workforce Solutions Panhandle will be working in both of these programs in the next couple of weeks.

We will keep you updated once the application is available

