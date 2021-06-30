Shelters and rescue groups are seeing an influx of kittens and are at full capacity

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Shelters nationwide, and locally, are experiencing an influx of kittens being brought in.

Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare, shelter manager, Brandi Bullock says the shelter is completely full and people are continuing to bring in more strays every single day.

”We have to find a place to put them. Rescues are tagging, but it’s very slow, adopters are coming in, but it’s very slow too. And the worst-case scenario is euthanasia, but we try not to euthanize anything unless we have to,” said Bullock.

According to the shelter’s daily report cards, it shows that they have had to euthanize cats lately.

Local rescue groups are also being impacted by this influx of kittens.

They are having a hard time finding more fosters, and are at full capacity.

They are having a hard time pulling cats from the shelters due to having no where to put the cats since they are full.

Kristi Briseno with Gracie’s Gangsta Purr-adise believes that COVID-19 has impacted this year’s kitten season.

“Some people that were getting cats spayed and neutered, the people that trap community cats they weren’t able to get them in. Other people I heard, we were gonna get our cat spayed and then the shutdown came and so, I think that’s made the problem even bigger,” says Briseno.

The shelter and rescues say it is important to make sure your pets are fixed and micro-chipped in case they do get out of the house.

The shelter and rescues say you can help by adopting or fostering. It is also important to share on social media to help these cats find a home or a foster.

If you are looking to adopt you can email the shelter at animals@amarillo.gov.

You can also follow Gracie’s Gangsta Purr-adise and Lost Pets of Amarillo on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.