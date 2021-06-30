Viewers Choice Awards
Quay County retires narcotics K9 after legalization of recreational marijuana

K9 Aries
K9 Aries(Tucumcari Police Department)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Quay County announced the retirement of Tucumcari Police Department’s narcotics dog, citing the legalization of recreational marijuana as the cause.

After a six-year career with TPD, K9 Aries was praised for his service to the department.

“He has hundreds upon hundreds of criminal cases under his belt,” wrote TPD on Facebook. “He has countless drug detection’s and has tracked down numerous criminal offenders during his career.”

TPD said Aries will enjoy retirement with his handler Lt. Shaun Slate.

The canine is certified to detect marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and MDMA. He is also certified in tracking and searching.

“No more drugs, no more tracks and no more long shifts,” wrote TPD. “Lt. Slate says K9 Aries will now enjoy lots of play time, belly rubs and as many ice cream cones his heart desires.”

We would like to take a moment to congratulate K9 Aries on his retirement effective today, June 29, 2021. With the...

Posted by Tucumcari Police Department on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

