Quay County retires narcotics K9 after legalization of recreational marijuana

QUAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Quay County announced the retirement of Tucumcari Police Department’s narcotics dog, citing the legalization of recreational marijuana as the cause.

After a six-year career with TPD, K9 Aries was praised for his service to the department.

“He has hundreds upon hundreds of criminal cases under his belt,” wrote TPD on Facebook. “He has countless drug detection’s and has tracked down numerous criminal offenders during his career.”

TPD said Aries will enjoy retirement with his handler Lt. Shaun Slate.

The canine is certified to detect marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and MDMA. He is also certified in tracking and searching.

“No more drugs, no more tracks and no more long shifts,” wrote TPD. “Lt. Slate says K9 Aries will now enjoy lots of play time, belly rubs and as many ice cream cones his heart desires.”

We would like to take a moment to congratulate K9 Aries on his retirement effective today, June 29, 2021. With the... Posted by Tucumcari Police Department on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.