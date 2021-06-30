Viewers Choice Awards
Mexico-based rescuers assist Fla. condo collapse search

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Rescue specialists from Mexico are joining the massive search for survivors in the wreckage of the Surfside, Fla., partial building collapse.

The Mexico-based “go team” of Cadena International, a Jewish nonprofit, is now in the disaster zone assisting local, state and federal rescue crews.

Cadena has responded to more than 1,000 natural disasters and humanitarian crises in 26 countries since 2005.

Members of Cadena International are on the scene at the condo collapse in Surfside, Fla.
Members of Cadena International are on the scene at the condo collapse in Surfside, Fla.(Source: Cadena International/CNN)

Moises Soffer, one of Cadena’s seven volunteers currently in Surfside, said he’s hopeful that he can still find survivors with the help of his partner Oreo, a rescue dog trained to find living victims in disasters.

“We never lost hope. We always try and we always work like everyone is going to be a live person underneath,” Soffer said.

There is also a second rescue team from Mexico on the scene called Topos Azteca.

A nonprofit group founded after the 7.1-magnitude deadly 1985 Mexico City earthquake.

Israel has also deployed a rescue team to assist with rescue and recovery efforts in Florida.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

