Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted on a felony assault charge.

The man was identified as Avery Kai Martinez.

Officials said Martinez is wanted for a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Those with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at (806) 468-5800 or contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers for the chance of a cash reward at (806) 374-4400.

