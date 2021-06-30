Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony assault

Avery Kai Martinez
Avery Kai Martinez(RCSO)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted on a felony assault charge.

The man was identified as Avery Kai Martinez.

Officials said Martinez is wanted for a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Those with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at (806) 468-5800 or contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers for the chance of a cash reward at (806) 374-4400.

The Randall County Sheriff is looking for Avery Kai Martinez. He’s wanted for a felony charge of aggravated assault with...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jana Rae Pittman
Amarillo police continue seeking answers on 5th anniversary of hit-and-run death
APD responding to crash at Soncy and Pilgrim Drive (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash on Soncy
Allegiant announced nonstop flights to 23 new routes in four new cities, including...
Allegiant announces nonstop flights to Las Vegas, Austin from Amarillo
The Amarillo City Council voted today to move ahead with building a new City Hall by hiring an...
Amarillo man files lawsuit against City Council’s vote to hire architect for new City Hall
Two people were killed and three injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in Texas,...
Officials: 2 killed in natural gas line explosion in Texas

Latest News

In an effort to distribute as many vaccines out to the community, the Amarillo Fire Department...
Amarillo Fire Department’s Fox Unit being called a success for mobile vaccinations
WT alum Seaneke joins Azamati in quest for Ghana’s first Olympic Track and Field medal
Current hotel occupancy rates are 6.9% higher than pre-covid.
Amarillo’s tax increase in hotels signals boost in tourism industry
A court of appeals heard arguments inside the Potter County Courts Building from Texas Tech and...
Potter County votes in favor of establishing two specialty treatment courts