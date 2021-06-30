Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony assault
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted on a felony assault charge.
The man was identified as Avery Kai Martinez.
Officials said Martinez is wanted for a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Those with information on his location are asked to call RCSO at (806) 468-5800 or contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers for the chance of a cash reward at (806) 374-4400.
