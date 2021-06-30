Foggy Hump Day Outlook

Calm winds and rich moisture in the air sets up a foggy start to our Wednesday, with scattered rain chances later. In terms of temperatures, we’ll be slightly warmer today, with temperatures close to, or at 80 in many places around the area. Winds will steadily pick up going into this afternoon. As we head through the rest of the week, rain chances will stay low, until we hit Friday, where flow off the mountains of New Mexico will bring possible widespread showers and thunderstorms.

As of right now, the moisture is looking to stick around through at least early next week, meaning 4th of July plans could be a bit rainy.