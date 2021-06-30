Viewers Choice Awards
Expect more rain...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Although the rain and thundershower activity will decrease slightly overnight our rain prospects look good for the upcoming days. Our Wednesday will start out nice and cool with mid 60s but also with some higher humidity. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s with scattered showers and storms possible. Some storms will have very heavy rainfall. We will keep the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week and into the holiday weekend with more rain chances through the start of next week.

