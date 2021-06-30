Viewers Choice Awards
A cold front is on the way

Rain and storm chances continue
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front will be pushing in late Thursday bringing the return of some northwest flow and some thunderstorms. Storms are likely to fire along/ahead of the front. Flooding and gusty winds will be the primary concern Thursday evening and night.

This weekend looks to be the same with scattered showers and storms continuing.

7 Day Rainfall Forecast
7 Day Rainfall Forecast(KFDA)

Make sure you stay updated on the forecast for Sunday, the 4th of July!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

