A cold front is on the way

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front will be pushing in late Thursday bringing the return of some northwest flow and some thunderstorms. Storms are likely to fire along/ahead of the front. Flooding and gusty winds will be the primary concern Thursday evening and night.

This weekend looks to be the same with scattered showers and storms continuing.

7 Day Rainfall Forecast (KFDA)

Make sure you stay updated on the forecast for Sunday, the 4th of July!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.