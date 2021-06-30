A cold front is on the way
Rain and storm chances continue
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front will be pushing in late Thursday bringing the return of some northwest flow and some thunderstorms. Storms are likely to fire along/ahead of the front. Flooding and gusty winds will be the primary concern Thursday evening and night.
This weekend looks to be the same with scattered showers and storms continuing.
Make sure you stay updated on the forecast for Sunday, the 4th of July!
