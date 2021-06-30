Chances for heavy rain...

Although the rain and thundershower activity will decrease overnight our rain prospects look good for the upcoming days. Our Thursday will start out nice and cool with mid 60s but also with some high humidity. Highs will climb into the mid 80s with scattered showers and storms possible. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase during the evening and overnight hours as a cool front comes in from the north. Some storms will have very heavy rainfall. We will keep the low to mid 80s into the holiday weekend with more rain chances through the start of next week.

