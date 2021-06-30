Viewers Choice Awards
Canyon Fourth of July celebration moved to Happy State Bank Stadium

Due to the rain and road conditions leading up to the Fourth of July celebration in Canyon, the...
Due to the rain and road conditions leading up to the Fourth of July celebration in Canyon, the concert and fireworks show have been relocated.(WLUC)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the rain and road conditions leading up to the Fourth of July celebration in Canyon, the concert and fireworks show have been relocated.

The events will now take place at the Happy State Bank Stadium on Saturday, July 3.

The Canyon Chamber of Commerce says you are invited to bring lawn chairs and coolers. However, due to the event being on Canyon ISD property, no alcohol will be permitted.

Live music will begin at 6:00 p.m. with the fireworks starting around 9:45 p.m.

Food trucks will be at the event as well.

