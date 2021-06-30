Amarillo Fire Department’s Fox Unit being called a success for mobile vaccinations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department’s Fox Unit is continuing to serve the public through the vaccine clinic at the Civic Center.

The Fox Unit is staffed with AFD’s higher-level paramedics who have had more experience in order to provide the best care to the community.

The Amarillo Public Health Department started partnering with AFD back in December because they needed more staff to help distribute the vaccine.

Now the unit monitors patients who receive the vaccine.

“We want to make sure that we are able to vaccinate as many people as we can and the fire department has been an amazing partner to us in all of that. So, they always go with us, especially during that 15-minute monitoring, the fire department has been critical during that time,” said Casie Stoughton, director of Amarillo Public Health Department.

The partnership has helped make the vaccine outreach in the community even more successful.

“We’re going to large businesses like Asarco, Bell Helicopter, the downtown Women’s Center. Just lots and lots of outreach, but we also are doing clinics every Thursday out in different communities,” said Stoughton.

When the vaccine came out, AFD’s Fox Unit started distributing the vaccine to various groups and people in the community along with staff from the health department.

Together they ran the Save Our Senior Program where teams would administer the vaccine to home-bound seniors who couldn’t leave to get it.

“We were teamed up with Meals on Wheels for a little while, going around and doing vaccinations at different, like maybe retirement centers or people’s homes who we’re able to make it down to the Civic Center to be vaccinated. I do know at one point that Amarillo was lead in the nation in the number of vaccinations we were giving out whenever it first started. So, I know that whole service down there was a really big benefit for us. We were able to vaccinate a lot of people really quick,” said Matt Moss, firefighter/medic for Amarillo Fire Department, fire station no. 7.

Moss says they administered the vaccine to about a couple hundred people when mobile.

Plus, some days the unit would go door to door to distribute the vaccine to as many people as they could a day.

“If anybody has any more questions about the vaccine or are needing that mobile vaccination done, that they can get with Amarillo Public Health and they have contacts with them to be able to set those things up,” said Moss.

Every Wednesday the Public Health Department travels to larger businesses around the area to distribute the vaccine to staff members.

And every Thursday they go to different places like El Alamo Park, Eastridge, the Southwest Library and the Warford Activity Center to distribute the vaccine to people there as well.

You can find updates about the vaccine clinic through Amarillo Alerts.

