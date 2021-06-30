Amarillo College and West Texas A&M make efforts to keep students enrolled

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Academic preparation, communication, and financial responsibilities are some reasons why students leave school to not return, and Texas is under the national retention rate for students staying enrolled.

At West Texas A&M, the Black Student Union started their first backpack supply drive for new students coming in the fall.

Some items in the backpacks include highlighters, sticky notes, pencils, a binder, and a resource list for students to use if they need help on campus.

“We’re giving them things they’re going to need on the first day of school,” said Amber Page, secretary of the Black Student Union. “These backpacks have information to guide them towards places on campus and in the near walking distance of WT to just help connect them with the community.”

This list is important to students to meet them where they are at improving the overall retention rate at West Texas A&M. The school also provides a food pantry and career closet to ensure student success.

“We really care about the well-being of our students,” said Amber Black, Assistant Vice President of Student Enrollment, Engagement, and Success. “So, when you identify that a student has a need and you want them to succeed and graduate, just to be able to persist as they work towards their education, as those needs are identified, we want to be able to figure out what are the ways we can help our students succeed.”

At Amarillo College they created the Fresh Start program to forgive students who owe the school money to come back and finish their studies.

“I’ve seen balances of $15 that we’ve written off, and I’ve seen balances of $6000 that we’ve written off,” said Cassie Montgomery, AC director of Outreach Services. “As of 5:00 p.m. yesterday, we had 191 students who have already taken advantage of this, and we’re already enrolling those 191 students into classes for the fall semester.”

Alongside this, they partnered with AVISO, a software development program to prevent retention loss where it will communicate with administrators, staff, and students all at the same time.

These efforts by both schools will hopefully bring students in and keep them enrolled.

