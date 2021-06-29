Walmart launches low-price private insulin brand
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Walmart is launching its own brand of insulin for diabetes patients.
The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.
The vials will cost $72 while the flex pens will cost about $85, which, Walmart says, is between 58% to 75% less than the cost of other brands.
The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.
They launch in Sam’s Club pharmacies next month.
Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.