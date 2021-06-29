Ronald McDonald House Charities holds annual pro-am tournament
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A special event took place today at the Amarillo Country Club.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities continued a tradition with their annual pro-am golf tournament.
More than 100 area golfers teed off for a scramble, raising money for charity to support families in the area.
Here are the leaders of the scramble:
|Place
|Team
|Score
|1
|Shawn Morrison, Gary Wilcox, Brady Barrack, T.J. Head, Farmer Schaffer
|55
|2
|Greg Burgess, Brad Burgess, Nick Orosco, Caden Edwards, Thomas Martin
|56
|3
|Steward Dodson, Alan Bolden, Cody Bivins, Jeremy Monteith, Evan Dunkerson
|56
|T4
|Jerry Stevens, Linda Stevens, Adrian Alejandre, J.J. Beltran, Zach Jackson
|57
|T4
|John Headrick, alex O’Brien, Jason Sides, Aaron Barton, Jeremy Lindale
|57
|T4
|H.R. Kelly, Michael Fox, John Shankle, Derek Hahn, John Bizick
|57
|T4
|Todd Greene, Bern Talley, Travis Lawler, Will Brown, Bevan Moody.
|57
The annual RMHCA Pro-Am Golf Tournament, is presented by Happy State Bank and Steven’s 5 Star Car & Truck Center. It is set to raise over $100K, which will account for 20% of the charity’s annual operating budget. The charity will hold a 52-card drawdown raffle for a trip to play golf at the Pebble Beach Golf Club in California. The event will also feature a dinner reception, a “Hole in One Challenge” on a specified hole worth a grand prize of $25,000, a “Shoot out” competition on the 18th hole for the top 8 pros with the highest scores, with the winner receiving $500 courtesy of Southwest General Contractors, and a player gift to the ACC Pro Shop, courtesy of First State Bank of Amarillo and team photos sponsored by Amarillo National Bank.
