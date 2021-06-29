Ronald McDonald House Charities holds annual pro-am tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A special event took place today at the Amarillo Country Club.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities continued a tradition with their annual pro-am golf tournament.

More than 100 area golfers teed off for a scramble, raising money for charity to support families in the area.

Here are the leaders of the scramble:

Place Team Score 1 Shawn Morrison, Gary Wilcox, Brady Barrack, T.J. Head, Farmer Schaffer 55 2 Greg Burgess, Brad Burgess, Nick Orosco, Caden Edwards, Thomas Martin 56 3 Steward Dodson, Alan Bolden, Cody Bivins, Jeremy Monteith, Evan Dunkerson 56 T4 Jerry Stevens, Linda Stevens, Adrian Alejandre, J.J. Beltran, Zach Jackson 57 T4 John Headrick, alex O’Brien, Jason Sides, Aaron Barton, Jeremy Lindale 57 T4 H.R. Kelly, Michael Fox, John Shankle, Derek Hahn, John Bizick 57 T4 Todd Greene, Bern Talley, Travis Lawler, Will Brown, Bevan Moody. 57

The annual RMHCA Pro-Am Golf Tournament, is presented by Happy State Bank and Steven’s 5 Star Car & Truck Center. It is set to raise over $100K, which will account for 20% of the charity’s annual operating budget. The charity will hold a 52-card drawdown raffle for a trip to play golf at the Pebble Beach Golf Club in California. The event will also feature a dinner reception, a “Hole in One Challenge” on a specified hole worth a grand prize of $25,000, a “Shoot out” competition on the 18th hole for the top 8 pros with the highest scores, with the winner receiving $500 courtesy of Southwest General Contractors, and a player gift to the ACC Pro Shop, courtesy of First State Bank of Amarillo and team photos sponsored by Amarillo National Bank.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.