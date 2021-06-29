Potter County votes in favor of establishing two specialty treatment courts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More aid could soon be available for those with mental illness navigating the criminal justice system.

After an experience with a relative, District Attorney Randall Sims knew he needed to do something to help individuals battling mental health issues successfully navigate the criminal justice system.

“I got my group together and we started working on programs for civilians and veterans,” said Sims.

Programs that are now on their way to become full court programs.

Earlier this week, the commissioners’ court voted in favor of establishing a Veteran’s and Mental Health Treatment Court, both meant to monitor participants and help them not return to jail.

“The County Jail is not the place to reform those individuals and so we’re trying to alleviate de-recidivism, the return of these individuals to the County Jail,” John Coffee, Potter County commissioner.

The veteran’s hospital will be working with the veteran’s treatment court, while the Texas Panhandle Centers will work with the mental health treatment court.

The resolution, will be sent to the Office of Court Administration in Austin to start the process for the two entities to be recognized as official courts, and subsequently allow them to apply for grant money.

“Having people sitting out in jail has not worked, having them return to jail has not worked, we need to do something different,” said Coffee.

District Attorney Sims says, his relative has not returned to the system and hopes these specialty courts do the same for future participants.

