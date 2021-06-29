Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Potter County votes in favor of establishing two specialty treatment courts

A court of appeals heard arguments inside the Potter County Courts Building from Texas Tech and...
A court of appeals heard arguments inside the Potter County Courts Building from Texas Tech and Dolcefino Consulting on issues regarding public information documents.(Source: Michael Cantu)
By Freixys Casado
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More aid could soon be available for those with mental illness navigating the criminal justice system.

After an experience with a relative, District Attorney Randall Sims knew he needed to do something to help individuals battling mental health issues successfully navigate the criminal justice system.

“I got my group together and we started working on programs for civilians and veterans,” said Sims.

Programs that are now on their way to become full court programs.

Earlier this week, the commissioners’ court voted in favor of establishing a Veteran’s and Mental Health Treatment Court, both meant to monitor participants and help them not return to jail.

“The County Jail is not the place to reform those individuals and so we’re trying to alleviate de-recidivism, the return of these individuals to the County Jail,” John Coffee, Potter County commissioner.

The veteran’s hospital will be working with the veteran’s treatment court, while the Texas Panhandle Centers will work with the mental health treatment court.

The resolution, will be sent to the Office of Court Administration in Austin to start the process for the two entities to be recognized as official courts, and subsequently allow them to apply for grant money.

“Having people sitting out in jail has not worked, having them return to jail has not worked, we need to do something different,” said Coffee.

District Attorney Sims says, his relative has not returned to the system and hopes these specialty courts do the same for future participants.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD responding to crash at Soncy and Pilgrim Drive (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash on Soncy
Police investigate fatal shooting in east Amarillo
Jana Rae Pittman
Amarillo police continue seeking answers on 5th anniversary of hit-and-run death
Allegiant announced nonstop flights to 23 new routes in four new cities, including...
Allegiant announces nonstop flights to Las Vegas, Austin from Amarillo
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
2 former Clovis residents identified as victims of New Mexico hot air balloon crash

Latest News

Current hotel occupancy rates are 6.9% higher than pre-covid.
Amarillo’s tax increase in hotels signals boost in tourism industry
VIDEO: Curry County Commissioners enact firework restrictions
Curry County asking for community input for road improvements
mission amarillo
Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet in need of 350 more donations ahead of new school year
The Amarillo City Council voted today to move ahead with building a new City Hall by hiring an...
Amarillo man files lawsuit against City Council’s vote to hire architect for new City Hall