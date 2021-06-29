Oil and gas production in Panhandle is increasing due to rise in prices

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The oil and gas production in the Panhandle is increasing due to the rise in oil and gas prices.

Most producers are making a profit because the price per barrel has risen enough to start drilling.

Price per barrel right now costs around $73 and profitability hits at around $60 to $65 dollars per barrel.

“At $70, most producers are making a profit and starting to talk about drilling activity and various projects and you know, we’re pretty optimistic about the future. The difficulty comes when the price gets too high and that brings on excess supply and leads to more volatility,” said Tyler Rufenacht, vice president, Questa Energy Corporation.

Rufenacht says some projects Panhandle producers are taking on include acquisitions, drilling projects and anything that’s economic but doesn’t require the same kind of risk they may have been taking years back.

“So, where we are right now, I thinks a good place, but I do worry that it’ll go higher than this and bring in too much production, but so far the domestic producers have showed restraint and hopefully they continue to do that,” said Rufenacht.

At the beginning of this year, there were no drilling rigs operating in the Panhandle, and in February natural gas production was down about 30 percent.

Currently there are five rigs operating in the Panhandle.

“We do have about five rigs out which is not a lot but I think that it will increase without a doubt if we maintain these prices,” said Judy Stark, president at Panhandle Producers and Royalty Owners Association.

Although the oil and gas industry is doing well, some companies are still struggling to find workers.

“It’s tough, I mean especially the Texas Panhandle, we’ve always kind of had a limited amount being kind of far away from the big cities,” said Rufenacht.

Right now, one of the biggest needs is truck drivers.

“The service companies are essential to the oil and gas industry and particularly drivers,” said Stark.

As the price of oil goes up, so do gas prices.

Right now, consumers are paying about a dollar more per gallon than what they were paying last year.

“That’s $18 a week, $72 a month higher than last year. On the consumer end of it, I hate to say that it’s difficult. Another way to look at that is how many jobs are now back in place and how that helps our economy. So, those taxes off of oil and gas help the overall economy,” said Stark.

