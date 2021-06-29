Viewers Choice Awards
Nice temperatures and good rains!

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We will continue to track showers and thunderstorms for the rest of the afternoon across the entire area. Severe weather is not expected but some areas could see very heavy rain. Temps will stay in the mid 70s and the winds will remain light. Back into the low to mid 60s for Wednesday morning with highs closer to 80° along with light winds and a 30-40% chance for more rain. Rain chances are actually looking heavier for Thursday and Thursday night.

Latest News

