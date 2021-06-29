Nice and cool pattern for late June!

Cooler weather and more rain chances will stay with us for several more days. Our latest cool front continues to be enhanced by cloud cover and scattered showers and storms. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible so localized flooding will remain a possibility. Scattered showers will be in place for the overnight hours with temps cooling into the low to mid 60s and we will climb back into the mid 70s again for Tuesday. Rain chances are still pretty good for Tuesday afternoon with a chance for a few thunderstorms mixed in but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will remain below normal for highs for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.