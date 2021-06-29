Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Nice and cool pattern for late June!

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cooler weather and more rain chances will stay with us for several more days. Our latest cool front continues to be enhanced by cloud cover and scattered showers and storms. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible so localized flooding will remain a possibility. Scattered showers will be in place for the overnight hours with temps cooling into the low to mid 60s and we will climb back into the mid 70s again for Tuesday. Rain chances are still pretty good for Tuesday afternoon with a chance for a few thunderstorms mixed in but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will remain below normal for highs for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate fatal shooting in east Amarillo
APD responding to crash at Soncy and Pilgrim Drive (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash on Soncy
The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines. The gondola fell about 100 feet...
5 who died in New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified
City of Amarillo using digital data to build Parks and Recreation Master Plan
Consultant: Many Amarillo park assets now considered ‘high risk’
13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez and 18-year-old Clayton Phillips.
Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old discontinued

Latest News

Wet and cooler...
Wet and cooler...
Wet and cooler...
Monday Outlook with Shelden 6/28
Monday Outlook with Shelden 6/28
Shelden Web Graphic
Wet & Cool Outlook!