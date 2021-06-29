Viewers Choice Awards
New Mexico Clean and Beautiful awarded Curry County grant

Trek for Trash New Mexico and Portales invites you to come out and help clean up your city in a...
Trek for Trash New Mexico and Portales invites you to come out and help clean up your city in a family friendly event.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Clean & Beautiful (NMCB) grant was awarded to Curry County in the amount of $13,319.68 to implement litter control and beautification projects within Curry County.

This program distributes funds to programs throughout the state who are making the effort to keep New Mexico a clean and beautiful place to live, so citizens can work and play comfortably.

Through beautification, litter reduction, and recycling, communities have built and maintained appealing public spaces, removed pounds of trash, recycled waste that would have ended up in landfills, and learned the value of having a clean, green, and beautiful place to live.

The NMCB grant will help Curry County accomplish this mission by using the funds to plant grass at the Curry County Road Department, plant trees at the Curry County Fairgrounds, install trash cans, a recycle bin, a water bottle refill station, and a dog waste station at the 8th & Main Street parking lot, and facilitate litter clean-up events.

This funding will pay for Curry County Keep America Beautiful Affiliate.

For the litter clean-up events we will be working with civic organizations and youth groups in order to show the younger generation the value of working together to make their community an appealing place to live.

