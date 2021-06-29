Viewers Choice Awards
Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet in need of 350 more donations ahead of new school year

mission amarillo
mission amarillo(telemundo amarillo)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mission Amarillo’s Shoe Closet is in need of at least 350 more shoe donations in July to reach its goal. The local non-profit’s goal is to collect at least 500 shoes by August.

Since 2010, Mission Amarillo has given away almost 12,000 pairs of shoes to children in our community.

Jeff Parsons, Executive Director, says it has been harder to get people to donate shoes this year and especially difficult to have businesses hold shoe drives. He believes it could be due to COVID-19 and a donor fatigue.

“We really need to build those inventories up above about 20 pairs of shoes in each one that way we can survive the onslaught that is August and be able to make it to December,” said Parsons.

Parsons says these shoes may be the only pair a child has for the year, so they only accept brand-new or practically brand-new athletic type shoes.

If you are looking to donate, you can either email Jeff Parsons at jeff@missionamarillo.org or call Mission Amarillo at 806-553-0408.

