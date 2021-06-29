Viewers Choice Awards
Keeping Cool & Rainy

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures are staying cool, and rain chances are sticking around as we head into our Tuesday. We’ll see slightly higher temperatures, a high of 77 for the day, which is still a good 15 degrees below our normals for late June! Rain chances look to continue as well, with a lower severe threat, as long-lasting showers look to be likely mainly for the western portion of the area with scattered showers making their way into the panhandle regions. Flash flooding will still be a concern, especially in areas that have already seen more rain over the past few days. Always remember the rule, “turn around, don’t drown!”.

