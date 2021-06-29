Having the “Wright” mindset, Venom’s Avery Wright tackles coma and diabetes to get back on the field

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Venom were off to a slow (0-2) start, but have now won two home games straight. One of their biggest leaders, is on the offensive line, and he almost did not come back this season.

“When I got the phone call I rushed over there as fast as I could,” said Venom Head Coach Julian Reese. “To see him the way that he was, was pretty scary.”

“It was kind of mind blowing to me,” said Venom offensive lineman Avery Wright. “It kind of put me in a mental state where I thought I was alone a little bit, because the first thing they told me is you can’t play football.”

Wright nearly lost everything last fall. He was found lying on the floor after going into a coma.

“This game had brought me through a lot,” said Wright. “In September I was diagnosed with diabetes and I almost really died. To be honest, my body was pale and everything.”

After improving his blood pressure and passing his physical, Wright is off the medication and back on the field.

“Like I say, we play football with a passion and nobody has that passion like Avery,” said Venom teammate Undra Hendrix.

“Avery is a different breed,” said Venom Defensive Coordinator Kendrick Bournes. “I mean he has the rare combination of size and just really good feet.”

“You know he got things fixed and he’s working on it now, so that’s the most important thing,” said Reese. “Going through a process like that, and then now working toward a better life and better health.”

This obstacle helped Avery find the “Wright” mindset. He developed patience to teach his special needs students and strengthened his relationship with God.

“I kind of treat it (playing the piano) like football,” said Wright. “It doesn’t matter who is in church. I play for God because God brought me out of all different situations and blessed me with that gift.”

In return, Wright received the gift to run out of the Venom tunnel for another season.

“Went to the sideline and was crying I was just overall happy with my performance of getting back,” said Wright. “Like I said before never take this game for granted. I don’t play for the money and I don’t play for the fame. I play for how the game brought me. You never know what people go through.”

The Venom are off this weekend, and their next game is scheduled for Saturday, July 10th at 6 p.m. Amarillo hosts the Arlington Longhorns for their last regular season game.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.