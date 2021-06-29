DHDC to hold annual ‘Explode!’ event on Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting their annual Independence Day celebration ‘Explode!’ on Thursday.

The event takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and admission is $5 for members and $8 for the public.

This year’s event includes explosions every half-hour, patriotic crafts and activities for all ages.

Pizza Nomad Food Truck and Kona Ice snow-cone stand will be at DHDC for the event.

