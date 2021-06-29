Viewers Choice Awards
Curry County Health Council providing smoke alarm giveaway

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis residents have a chance to participate in a smoke alarm giveaway.

Starting June 29, people can participate in the giveaway on the Curry County Health Council and Curry County Facebook pages.

The first fifteen 15 people to like the CCHC Facebook page and to leave a safety tip in the comments will receive a free 2-pack smoke alarm.

The first fifteen 15 people to watch the fire extinguisher training video on the Curry County website or Facebook page and to leave a comment about the video will also receive a free 2-pack smoke alarm.

The winners will be contacted through Facebook Messenger on July 6, and there can be only one winner per person.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

