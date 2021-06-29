Viewers Choice Awards
Clovis launches new community brand logo

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A new Clovis community brand logo draws inspiration from the community’s rich railroad and architectural history and was designed by New Mexico graphic firm Leighton Moon.

The brand mindset is embodied in the brandline: “heartfelt connections. endless horizons.”

“Creating a Clovis community brand will both foster community pride and establish Clovis as a desirable place to work, live, and play,” commented Mayor Mike Morris. “We look forward to how these branding activities will create positive perceptions of our community, aid in our economic development efforts, and further beautify Clovis.”

A brand launch celebration will be held on Wednesday, July 7, at 3:00 p.m. at the Business Enterprise Center on 105 E Grand Ave.

Residents are welcome to join the festivities to learn more about the brand and how every community member can deliver on the brand promise.

“For those seeking opportunities to grow alongside caring and sharing neighbors, Clovis is an ideal location to start or relocate your family and your business,” said Chase Gentry, Clovis Economic Development Director. “We understand that place branding is more than just marketing. Special attention has to be given to enhancing community assets and we look forward to how this new community brand will create positive perceptions about our community moving forward.”

