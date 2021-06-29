Boots and Badges Kickoff results in over 500 donations, saving over 1,600 lives

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Boots and Badges Blood Drive Kickoff Event raised more than 500 donations for the Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

The yearly event resulted in a total of 541 donations, saving the lives of 1,623 people.

There were also 48 first time donors.

While we reached over 500 donations, Coffee Memorial Blood Center says there is still an emergency need for donations.

If you would like to donate, call (806) 331-8833 or visit the Coffee Memorial Blood Center’s website to make an appointment.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.