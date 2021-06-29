Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo’s tax increase in hotels signals boost in tourism industry

Current hotel occupancy is 6.1% higher than Pre-COVID-19 rates in May 2019.
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coming out of the pandemic, tourism has greatly increased in Amarillo and so have the tax rates for hotels.

This tax increase is not a bad thing to have for the city meaning that with more people coming to visit, they are coming to stay a little bit longer to spend their money.

“So typically, in the past we’ve seen people staying in Amarillo about 1.6 to 1.7 days, but now we’re really seeing an increase in that,” said Hope Stokes, marketing director for the Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We’re hoping by the end of 2021 to be over two days. Why that’s important, of course, is well people are in Amarillo, and they spend money.”

For people spending their money here, it will greatly boost the economy.

“So with it being up, that just gives the CVB and the city more opportunity to market Amarillo as a destination and that’s what we wanna be,” said Kevin Carter, president of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation. “We don’t wanna be just an overnight place, we wanna be a destination where you come and bring your family for a couple of days.”

In 2019, over $920 million was spent in tourism alone. with the expected increase in sales, Amarillo can market and develop more amenities in the city for people to come visit.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD responding to crash at Soncy and Pilgrim Drive (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash on Soncy
Police investigate fatal shooting in east Amarillo
Jana Rae Pittman
Amarillo police continue seeking answers on 5th anniversary of hit-and-run death
Allegiant announced nonstop flights to 23 new routes in four new cities, including...
Allegiant announces nonstop flights to Las Vegas, Austin from Amarillo
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
2 former Clovis residents identified as victims of New Mexico hot air balloon crash

Latest News

A court of appeals heard arguments inside the Potter County Courts Building from Texas Tech and...
Potter County votes in favor of establishing two specialty treatment courts
VIDEO: Curry County Commissioners enact firework restrictions
Curry County asking for community input for road improvements
mission amarillo
Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet in need of 350 more donations ahead of new school year
The Amarillo City Council voted today to move ahead with building a new City Hall by hiring an...
Amarillo man files lawsuit against City Council’s vote to hire architect for new City Hall