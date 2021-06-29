Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo police continue seeking answers on 5th anniversary of hit-and-run death

Jana Rae Pittman
Jana Rae Pittman(KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are still searching for details on a hit-and-run that killed a woman walking near Interstate 40 and Bell Street on June 5, 2016.

The woman, identified as 28-year-old Jana Rae Pittman of Nederland, was in town visiting a friend when she decided to walk to CEFCO early that morning.

She was struck by a vehicle believed to be a red pickup with damage to the front passenger side.

The driver fled the scene.

On the fifth anniversary of the hit-and-run, APD is asking the public to come forward with any information they may have on the crime.

“We believe the suspect vehicle is going to be a red, possibly Ford truck 2004-2008 model. We’ve had some experts from around the country call and say that this is most likely what this vehicle is going to be,” said APD Officer Jeb Hilton, as reported in a previous NewsChannel10 story.

Those with tips are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

