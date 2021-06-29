Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo man files lawsuit against City Council’s vote to hire architect for new City Hall

The Amarillo City Council voted today to move ahead with building a new City Hall by hiring an architect, but an Amarillo man is asking a judge to stop the project.(KFDA)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council voted today to move ahead with building a new City Hall by hiring an architect, but an Amarillo man is asking a judge to stop the project.

Craig Gaultiere filed a lawsuit last week, saying issuing debt in August to renovate the Amarillo Hardware Building would violate state law, the spirit of the City Charter and the intent of voters.

Voters defeated a plan to improve the Amarillo Civic Center in November, which included a new City Hall.

The lawsuit states, “When the voters rejected Proposition A, the City began to concoct an alternative means to secure funding for its plans, cavalierly dismissing the will of its citizens and taxpayers as clearly communicated by the negative vote against the issuance of bonds that were intended to have been used in part for this purpose.”

Gualtiere’s suit says the city has to wait three years to move ahead after that defeat.

He also says the charter requires the council to put the issuance of bonds to a vote of the people.

The lawsuit references Article IV, Section 1 (d) of the Amarillo City Charter that states, “Before the issuance of any bonds, the same shall be submitted to a vote of the registered voters of the City, and should a majority of the votes cast at such election be in favor of issuing the bonds, the same shall be issued as provided herin; but should said election fail to carry, bonds shall not be issued. The election provided for above shall be conducted as other elections, under State Law.”

However, the current financing plan calls for issuing $35 million in certificates of obligation, which doesn’t require an election.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

