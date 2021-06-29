Allegiant announces nonstop flights to Las Vegas, Austin from Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Allegiant announced nonstop flights to 23 new routes in four new cities, including Amarillo.

The company is offering one-way fares as low as $39 if they are purchased by June 30 for travel by February, 14, 2022.

You can now fly directly to Austin, Texas from the Rick Husband International Airport beginning November 18.

You can also fly to Amarillo from Las Vegas, Nevada and from Austin, Texas.

The company also says the new nonstop route to Las Vegas via McCarran International Airport from Amarillo will begin October 14.

For details on flight times and prices, click here.

