CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Organizers announced this years 24 Hours in the Canyon event was record setting, as they raised $330,000.

The money will help provide free activities and services for adult cancer survivors in our community.

Next year’s event has already been scheduled for June 4 and 5.

