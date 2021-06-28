Xcel Energy provides options for customers with high bills due to extreme temperatures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy wants customers to be prepared for the extreme temperatures to come and the bills that come along with it.

The spokesman for Xcel, Wes Reeves, says it is important for customers to budget for higher bills in the summer.

“Be careful in the summer months because if you’re not budgeting enough for your electric bill, you could get wound in the position where you just don’t have the funds to do that,” said Reeves. “So it’s just an important remember we’re not done with summer at all, even though we got a little spell of cool right now, which we are all going to enjoy for as long as we can. But it’s bound to get hot again.”

Reeves says if you are worried about making a payment to give them a call and they can work with you.

“Even if you’re not sure, if you’re feeling your budget is becoming really squeezed, go ahead and give us a call and say, ’I don’t know if I’m going to be able to make the payment. What do I owe?’ And if you don’t think you can make the payment, just work with one of our customer reps and we can stretch that payment out,” said Reeves.

If there are extreme conditions like we saw over the past two weeks, Xcel will suspend its disconnects during that time.

“If it’s an extreme weather period like what we had the last two weeks, we will discontinue disconnects for that period of time. But, especially in the heat, we don’t want to disconnect customers when it’s 105 degrees outside,” said Reeves.

If you want to contact Xcel about payment arrangements, call 1-800-895-4999 Monday through Friday or visit the customer support page online.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.