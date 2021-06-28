Viewers Choice Awards
Wet and cooler...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
We are firmly entrenched in a cooler pattern that has the bonus of much needed rainfall for several days. Scattered showers will be in place for the overnight hours with temps cooling into the low to mid 60s and we will climb back into the mid 70s again for Tuesday. Rain chances are still pretty good for Tuesday afternoon with a chance for a few thunderstorms mixed in but no severe weather is expected. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible so localized flooding will remain a possibility. Temperatures will remain below normal for highs for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

