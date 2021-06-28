Viewers Choice Awards
Wet & Cool Outlook!

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After a wet weekend, it looks like we’ll continue that trend as we head into this week. For the next 7 days, at least 6 of them seem to have promising rain chances in some form, with varying chances for severe weather, but more monsoon type rain than anything else! While this is certainly nice, considering the rain we’ve gotten lately across the areal, flooding will be a concern as we go through the week. In terms of temperatures, we’ll be well below normal, with highs staying down in the 70s for most of the time, with relatively calm winds!

