Volunteers make fidget aprons for hospice patients with Alzheimer’s or dementia

By Freixys Casado
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - To help reduce anxiety among patients with Alzheimer’s or dementia, volunteers at BSA Hospice of the Southwest have started a new project.

Fidget aprons, decorated with large buttons, ribbons, plush toys and more safe to touch items are used to provide tangible stimulation for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

For the past few weeks, Sharon Mills and her sister have been using their love for sowing to make fidget aprons for patients in BSA Hospice.

“Our mom had dementia so it was very special to us,” said Mills. “When we saw the aprons, we knew that they would be very beneficial for families that we’re going through the same things that we went through with our mom.”

Around 23 percent of all patients in BSA Hospice have an Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis.

There are currently eight aprons available and patients can get them upon request from the nurses.

“They have difficulty communicating what they need so they’ll have behaviors,” said Shane Harnish, QAPI coordinator at BSA Hospice. “They need things to do with their hands, to keep them busy and decreases anxiety, decreases restlessness so it’s very beneficial.”

According to experts, using everyday objects to stimulate senses can trigger emotions and memories in seniors with Alzheimer’s who have lost their ability to connect with the world around them.

“Two-thirds of the brain is deteriorated and gone by the time they get to the severe stages so, people just need to understand that is not the patients’ fault,” said Harnish.

Mills hopes patients continue to benefit from the aprons and make a lot more aprons.

BSA Hospice is always looking for volunteers to shop for groceries or do visits, especially in the Pampa, Borger area.

