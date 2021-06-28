Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Police rescue spooked nude sunbathers from Australian forest

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYDNEY (AP) — Police have fined two men who had to be rescued from an Australian forest after they were startled by a deer while nude sunbathing on a beach and became lost.

The men called for help about 6 p.m. Sunday after they became lost in the Royal National Park south of Sydney, a police statement said Monday.

“Unbelievably, we saw two men sunbaking naked on a beach on the South Coast,” Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters. “They were startled by a deer, ran into the national ... park and got lost.”

Their rescue involved police aircraft, the State Emergency Service and ambulance officers.

The men, aged 30 and 49, were fined 1,000 Australian dollars ($759) each for breaching a stay-home pandemic order that restricted them to Sydney, police said.

The younger man was found “naked and carrying a backpack” while the older man was “partially clothed,” the police statement said.

Fuller described the pair as “idiots.”

“Clearly putting people at risk by leaving home without a proper reason, ... then getting lost in the national park and diverting important resources away from the health operation, I think they should be embarrassed,” Fuller said.

The temperature range on Sunday at Otford, the town nearest to where the men were lost, was 3 degrees Celsius (37 degrees Fahrenheit) to 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit).

The pair were among 44 people fined by police on Sunday for breaching a public health order after Sydney began a two-week lockdown on Friday due to a new COVID-19 cluster.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate fatal shooting in east Amarillo
The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines. The gondola fell about 100 feet...
5 who died in New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified
City of Amarillo using digital data to build Parks and Recreation Master Plan
Consultant: Many Amarillo park assets now considered ‘high risk’
13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez and 18-year-old Clayton Phillips.
Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old discontinued
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
Officer’s parents among 5 dead in Albuquerque balloon crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
The West is bracing for extreme heat this week.
Hot week ahead: Millions under heat alerts
Two separate shootings have left one person dead and at least 13 others injured Sunday night in...
1 dead, 13 wounded in two shootings in Chicago
The search for survivors stretches into the fifth day at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo...
Condo tragedy: Search for survivors continues