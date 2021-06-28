Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo awarded $10,000

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo area Taco Bell Franchises will attend assembly at the Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo to present a $10,000 grant from the Taco Bell Foundation to support youth in the Amarillo community.

The funds will go toward academic enrichment programs, STEM, community service, and workforce readiness programs that educate and inspire the next generation of leaders.

“We are honored to partner with the Taco Bell Foundation in championing the educational dreams of our young people,” said Donna Soria, CEO of Maverick Club. “The vision we share with the Taco Bell Foundation is one in which every young person has access to quality education and the resources they need to create good.”

Maverick Club is one of more than 400+ youth-serving organizations that will receive a portion of the $10 million in grants being presented by the Taco Bell Foundation this year.

The grants are an example of the Taco Bell Foundation’s mission to fuel young people’s boldest educational ambitions.

“We are proud to support like-minded organizations through our Local Grants Program,” said Jennifer Bradbury, Interim executive director of the Taco Bell Foundation. “Together with these organizations, we work to break down barriers so students nationwide can continue creating and innovating. This $10 million is going back to those in our local communities who are most hungry to learn.”

