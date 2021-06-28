Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Man wounded by stray bullet during gunfire in Times Square

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a man who was reportedly visiting New York City with his family was shot and wounded in Times Square by a stray bullet during gunfire from a possible dispute between vendors.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was shot in the back about 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt in the shooting. No arrests were immediately reported.

Sunday’s shooting took place near the site of a May 8 shooting that wounded two women and a 4-year-old girl.

A man was later arrested following that shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate fatal shooting in east Amarillo
The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines. The gondola fell about 100 feet...
5 who died in New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified
City of Amarillo using digital data to build Parks and Recreation Master Plan
Consultant: Many Amarillo park assets now considered ‘high risk’
13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez and 18-year-old Clayton Phillips.
Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old discontinued
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
Officer’s parents among 5 dead in Albuquerque balloon crash

Latest News

Two men have started a treasure hunt in Utah.
Search underway for hidden treasure in Utah
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors in condo rubble
Police say a male suspect crashed a stolen truck into a Winthrop, Massachusetts, home then got...
Racial motivation being probed in shooting of 2 Black people in Mass.
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq