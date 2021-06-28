Viewers Choice Awards
Hilmar Cheese Company hosting job fair in Dalhart

Source: Hilmar Cheese Company
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The Hilmar Cheese Company is holding a hiring fair on Wednesday, June 30.

The company is hosting the fair at the processing facility at 12400 US 385 in Dalhart from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“We are excited to be able to interview and offer jobs on the spot,” explained Rudolph Jones, human resources manager for the Dalhart facility.

Hilmar Cheese Company is growing and provides employees the opportunities to advance.

The friendly family atmosphere, commuter stipend, training opportunities, tuition reimbursement and excellent benefits package make Hilmar Cheese Company a very attractive place to work.

“Applicants can look at open positions and apply in advanced on the Hilmar Cheese Company website or complete their application at the hiring fair,” Jones shared. “We look forward to meeting great candidates who want to advance their careers.”

To apply online, click here.

