Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott announces additional $94.6 million to support higher education

Governor Greg Abbott announced today the state of Texas will invest an additional $94.6 million...
Governor Greg Abbott announced today the state of Texas will invest an additional $94.6 million in federal funds to support higher education.(Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced today the state of Texas will invest an additional $94.6 million in federal funds to support higher education.

Last year, Gov. Abbott allocated $175 million to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to support Texas higher education during the pandemic.

“This additional funding in higher education is an investment in job opportunities, our state’s economy, and a brighter future for Texas,” said Gov. Abbott. “As we move forward from the pandemic, it is critical that we continue to support higher education to ensure more Texans are trained to face dynamic and unique challenges that will set them apart from others, and make them more competitive, in their field.”

According to a news release, the federal funds come from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) dollars that were made available through passage of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The next round of funds include:

  • $48.1 million to rapidly expand capacity for high-demand and high-value educational opportunities, including $5 million for work-based learning and apprenticeships.
  • $28.5 million to accelerate enrollments, support high-potential students, and provide financial aid for critical student populations.
  • $10 million to establish the My Texas Future program to provide curated one-stop advising resources to help traditional Texas students and adult learners to connect with higher education opportunities around the state.
  • $4 million to expand outreach and engagement of adult learners to meet workforce demands of the state and its employers.
  • $4 million to bolster Tri-Agency data information security and accessibility.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate fatal shooting in east Amarillo
The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines. The gondola fell about 100 feet...
5 who died in New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified
City of Amarillo using digital data to build Parks and Recreation Master Plan
Consultant: Many Amarillo park assets now considered ‘high risk’
13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez and 18-year-old Clayton Phillips.
Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old discontinued
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
Officer’s parents among 5 dead in Albuquerque balloon crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
kfda
VIDEO: Police investigate fatal shooting in east Amarillo
5-year-old Kutter Fisher of Hooks, TX, left, has a passion for trash trucks. After learning his...
‘Doing the Lord’s work’: East Texas boy, sanitation worker develop heartwarming relationship
Community gathers together for Panhandle Refugee Celebration
Community gathers together for Panhandle Refugee Celebration