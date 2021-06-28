Gov. Abbott announces additional $94.6 million to support higher education

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced today the state of Texas will invest an additional $94.6 million in federal funds to support higher education.

Last year, Gov. Abbott allocated $175 million to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to support Texas higher education during the pandemic.

“This additional funding in higher education is an investment in job opportunities, our state’s economy, and a brighter future for Texas,” said Gov. Abbott. “As we move forward from the pandemic, it is critical that we continue to support higher education to ensure more Texans are trained to face dynamic and unique challenges that will set them apart from others, and make them more competitive, in their field.”

According to a news release, the federal funds come from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) dollars that were made available through passage of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The next round of funds include:

$48.1 million to rapidly expand capacity for high-demand and high-value educational opportunities, including $5 million for work-based learning and apprenticeships.

$28.5 million to accelerate enrollments, support high-potential students, and provide financial aid for critical student populations.

$10 million to establish the My Texas Future program to provide curated one-stop advising resources to help traditional Texas students and adult learners to connect with higher education opportunities around the state.

$4 million to expand outreach and engagement of adult learners to meet workforce demands of the state and its employers.

$4 million to bolster Tri-Agency data information security and accessibility.

