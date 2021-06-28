Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo police: Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash on Soncy

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is responding to a crash at Soncy Road and Pilgrim Drive that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

According to Amarillo police, officers responded to the crash around 2:35 p.m.

Police say a car was driving at a high rate of speed on Soncy and hit a car pulling off of Pilgrim Drive.

The car driving on Soncy rolled, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle. The driver was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the other driver was not injured.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit is at the scene.

Traffic lanes of Soncy are shut down in both ways.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

