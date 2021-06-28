Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation votes to give North Heights Linen $250,000 financial incentive

The business that will do the laundry of Amarillo hospitals got another boost today in the form...
The business that will do the laundry of Amarillo hospitals got another boost today in the form of a financial incentive of $250,000. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The business that will do the laundry of Amarillo hospitals got another boost today in the form of a financial incentive of $250,000.

The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation voted to give North Heights Linen Service the money if the business maintains an average annual payroll of $1 million.

That runs for five years and begins in January 2023.

The Amarillo City Council now must approve the deal.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate fatal shooting in east Amarillo
The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines. The gondola fell about 100 feet...
5 who died in New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified
City of Amarillo using digital data to build Parks and Recreation Master Plan
Consultant: Many Amarillo park assets now considered ‘high risk’
13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez and 18-year-old Clayton Phillips.
Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old discontinued
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
Officer’s parents among 5 dead in Albuquerque balloon crash

Latest News

Money
Xcel Energy provides options for customers with high bills due to extreme temperatures
*News- Amarillo City Hall
Amarillo City Council to host special meeting for plan for new City Hall
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
2 former Clovis residents identified as victims of New Mexico hot air balloon crash
APD responding to crash at Soncy and Pilgrim Drive (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo police: Person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash on Soncy