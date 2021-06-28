Amarillo Economic Development Corporation votes to give North Heights Linen $250,000 financial incentive
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The business that will do the laundry of Amarillo hospitals got another boost today in the form of a financial incentive of $250,000.
The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation voted to give North Heights Linen Service the money if the business maintains an average annual payroll of $1 million.
That runs for five years and begins in January 2023.
The Amarillo City Council now must approve the deal.
