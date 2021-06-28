Amarillo Economic Development Corporation votes to give North Heights Linen $250,000 financial incentive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The business that will do the laundry of Amarillo hospitals got another boost today in the form of a financial incentive of $250,000.

The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation voted to give North Heights Linen Service the money if the business maintains an average annual payroll of $1 million.

That runs for five years and begins in January 2023.

The Amarillo City Council now must approve the deal.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.