Amarillo City Council to host special meeting for plan for new City Hall
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council will hold a special meeting tomorrow to advance replacing the aging City Hall.
The agenda says they could authorize City Manager Jared Miller to negotiate a contract with Sims Architects to design how the Amarillo Hardware Building will become the new City Hall.
The cost is not to exceed $2 million.
